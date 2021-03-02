Keysight Technologies launches EV charging test solution
Mar. 02, 2021 1:43 PM ETKeysight Technologies, Inc. (KEYS)KEYSBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor
- Keysight Technologies (KEYS -1.2%) launches the SL1200A Series Scienlab Regenerative 3-Phase AC Emulator, a combination of hardware, software, and support services for electric vehicle charging and grid-edge applications.
- “Keysight’s new SL1200A series extends Keysight’s EV and EVSE charging and grid-edge test portfolio,” says Thomas Goetzl, GM of Keysight’s Automotive and Energy Solutions unit. “Along with the company’s SL1040A and SL1047A Scienlab Charging Discovery System, it provides a complete solution that enables our customers to create real-world charging scenarios with confidence in the ability to meet global standards.”
- Press release.