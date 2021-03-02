Scripps expands national network portfolio with two new offerings

Mar. 02, 2021 1:51 PM ETThe E.W. Scripps Company (SSP)SSPBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
  • E.W. Scripps (SSP -1.4%) is launching two new nationally available networks, building on its ambitions to become a national TV provider from its base of local stations.
  • On July 1, it's rolling out Doozy and Defy TV, bringing its portfolio to nine networks that can reach nearly every TV home in the country.
  • Doozy is targeted to women age 25-54, with a focus on unscripted drama (including off-network shows Storage Wars, Married at First Sight, Hoarders, Little Women: LA and more).
  • Defy TV, meanwhile, is targeted at men 25-54, with off-network series including Pawn Stars, Forged in Fire, American Pickers, The Curse of Oak Island and more.
  • Those will be available in at least 75% of American homes at launch, with more carriage deals in the works.
