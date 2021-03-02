Fanduel nabs 40% online sports betting market share in U.S.
Mar. 02, 2021 2:56 PM ETFlutter Entertainment plc (PDYPY)PDYPYBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Flutter Entertainment (OTCPK:PDYPY) painted a bright picture for its Fanduel property today with its commentary included in the Q4 earnings report.
- The company says the FanDuel sportsbook is now live in 10 states following recent launches in Michigan and Virginia. The company says it carved out 40% market share in online sports betting during Q4 after investing heavily in new launches and marketing. During the Super Bowl week, Flutter added 350K new customers to rep about 90% of its total customer adds for all of 2020.
- Flutter see the total addressable market in the U.S. to be worth more than $20B in 2025 and expects online sports betting to be available to 65% of the U.S. adult population by 2025.
- The U.S. momentum for Flutter with its Fanduel growth in the U.S. is offset to a degree by the near-term pressure of betting shops in the U.K. and Ireland remaining closed for a few more months.
- Flutter's Q4 wrapup: "We delivered a very strong financial performance in 2020, benefiting from our scale and diversification. We continue to grow our recreational player base across all key regions, in Q4 alone the Group had over 7.6m monthly online players. Nowhere has our growth been more evident than in the US where we have consolidated our #1 position in this crucial market, with customer economics that continue to exceed our expectations, finishing the year as the first US online operator to reach over $1.1bn in gross gaming revenue."
- Flutter more than doubled its revenue in Q4 from the level of a year ago as the TSG merger factored in.