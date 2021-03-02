Workday gets bearish downgrade at CFRA on 'disappointing' forecast

Mar. 02, 2021 2:57 PM ETWorkday, Inc. (WDAY)WDAYBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor4 Comments
  • Citing the mixed Q3 results, CFRA downgrades Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) from Hold to Sell and cuts the price target by $5 to $220.
  • Analyst John Freeman notes the roughly in-line Q4 revenue growth, while EPS was up 46% on the year, topping estimates. Initial FY22 guidance was "disappointing" at 16% subscription growth and 11% growth for "loss-leading" professional services.
  • The price target reflects CFRA's new FY23 EPS forecast, which lowers from $3.62 to $3.16.
  • The firm sees "strengthening competition from established competitors like Oracle and SAP" and emerging startups.
  • Workday shares are down 1.5% to $249.10.
  • Last week, Workday reported Q4 results and forecast decelerating subscription revenue growth.
