Xcel Energy eyes Colorado transmission line to expand access to renewables
Mar. 02, 2021 2:59 PM ETXcel Energy Inc. (XEL)XELBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Xcel Energy (XEL +0.3%) and its partners are proposing a $1.7B plan to upgrade Colorado's high-voltage transmission system, in an effort to bring more renewable energy onto the grid and improve system reliability.
- Xcel says the proposed 560-mile transmission line will include five new segments to connect the Front Range to rural areas of north central, eastern and southern Colorado.
- Separately, Xcel reports it spent an extra $650M in electricity and natural gas fuel costs due to the mid-February cold weather, which means customers could be charged an additional $264 for gas and electric spread out over two years.
- The company says the transmission line proposal supports its Clean Energy Plan, which will add 5,500 MW of new generation to the Xcel Energy-Colorado system.