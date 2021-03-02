Xcel Energy eyes Colorado transmission line to expand access to renewables

Mar. 02, 2021 2:59 PM ETXcel Energy Inc. (XEL)XELBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
  • Xcel Energy (XEL +0.3%) and its partners are proposing a $1.7B plan to upgrade Colorado's high-voltage transmission system, in an effort to bring more renewable energy onto the grid and improve system reliability.
  • Xcel says the proposed 560-mile transmission line will include five new segments to connect the Front Range to rural areas of north central, eastern and southern Colorado.
  • Separately, Xcel reports it spent an extra $650M in electricity and natural gas fuel costs due to the mid-February cold weather, which means customers could be charged an additional $264 for gas and electric spread out over two years.
  • The company says the transmission line proposal supports its Clean Energy Plan, which will add 5,500 MW of new generation to the Xcel Energy-Colorado system.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.