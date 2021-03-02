Merck to receive $269 million for production of COVID-19 vaccines and drugs

Mar. 02, 2021 5:01 PM ETMerck & Co., Inc. (MRK), JNJMRK, JNJBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor18 Comments
  • Merck (NYSE:MRK) has announced that the U.S. government has agreed to provide the company with $268.8M to help in its efforts to accelerate the production of COVID-19 vaccines and medicines.
  • With the funding from BARDA (Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority), the company will adapt several of its existing manufacturing facilities for the production of COVID-19 medicines and vaccines, a statement from the company said.
  • The investment is in addition to more than ~$20B the company has projected for 2020 – 24 as capital investments for expansion of its global vaccines manufacturing network.
  • Merck also announced that it entered into agreements with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, a unit of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to support the production of its COVID-19 vaccine which received the FDA’s emergency use approval, recently.
  • The company is expected to commission its U.S.-based facilities to produce raw materials and complete the fill-and-finish process of the manufacturing.
  • The Washington Post first reported the deal between the rival vaccine makers.
