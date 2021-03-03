Industry execs tout natural gas as part of 'climate change solution'
- Government policy makers need to understand that "natural gas can and should be a big part of the climate change solution," Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) COO Michele Harradence said today at the CERAWeek by IHS Markit energy conference.
- Gas already has "done a lot to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in North America," Harradence said. "It is an excellent compliment to renewable energy and provides low cost reliable backup needed to support growth of renewable infrastructure."
- Building more gas infrastructure does not lock in emissions over the long term, since "we can blend hydrogen and renewable natural gas into the gas stream and that helps reduce greenhouse gas emissions," the COO said.
- "Natural gas should play a very important role" in reducing emissions, Chevron (NYSE:CVX) CEO Michael Wirth said. "This is an area where there should be common ground" with policy makers.
- ETFs: UNG, UGAZF, DGAZ, BOIL, FCG, KOLD, UNL, GAZ, GAZB