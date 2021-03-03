Asia-Pacific shares perk up; Australia economy accelerates 3.1% in December quarter

Mar. 03, 2021 12:15 AM ETBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
  • Japan +0.22%.
  • China +1.33%, led by banking and commodity stocks amid growth optimism.
  • The Caixin/Markit services Purchasing Managers’ Index came in at 51.5 for February, a decline from January’s reading of 52.
  • Caixin’s composite manufacturing and services PMI slipped to 51.7 in February, from 52.2 the previous month.
  • Hong Kong +1.69%.
  • Australia +0.76%. Australia's GDP rose 3.1% in December quarter, higher than forecasts for a 2.5% rise and follows 3.4% gain in Q3.
  • The V-shape recovery coming into sharp relief in Australia highlighted expectations for a global rebound.
  • Australia’s economy has performed better than its rich-world peers thanks to very low community transmission of COVID-19 together with massive and timely fiscal and monetary stimulus.
  • Oil prices were low on concerns that OPEC+ producers will ease supply curbs. Brent crude futures dipped 0.1% to $62.63 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.3% to $59.57 a barrel.
  • Overnight on Wall Street, Dow Jones fell 143.99 points; S&P 500 slipped 0.81% while Nasdaq dropped 1.69% to close at 13,358.79.
  • U.S. stock futures are trading higher. Dow Jones +0.37%; S&P 500 +0.43%; Nasdaq +0.69%.
