Fastly prices upsized $825M convertible debt offering
Mar. 03, 2021 5:42 AM ETFastly, Inc. (FSLY)
- Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) has priced $825M of 0% Convertible Senior Notes due 2026 in a private placement. The offering size was increased from $750M.
- Initial purchasers have an option to purchase up to an additional $123.75M of notes.
- The initial conversion rate is 9.7272 common shares per $1,000 principal amount of notes (~$102.80/share).
- Net proceeds of ~$807.8M will be used for general corporate purposes, acquisitions or strategic investments in complementary businesses or technologies.
- Closing date is March 5.
- Shares up 3% premarket trading at $72.02.
