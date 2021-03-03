Fastly prices upsized $825M convertible debt offering

Mar. 03, 2021 5:42 AM ETFastly, Inc. (FSLY)FSLYBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor3 Comments
  • Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) has priced $825M of 0% Convertible Senior Notes due 2026 in a private placement. The offering size was increased from $750M.
  • Initial purchasers have an option to purchase up to an additional $123.75M of notes.
  • The initial conversion rate is 9.7272 common shares per $1,000 principal amount of notes (~$102.80/share).
  • Net proceeds of ~$807.8M will be used for general corporate purposes, acquisitions or strategic investments in complementary businesses or technologies.
  • Closing date is March 5.
  • Shares up 3% premarket trading at $72.02.
  • Previously (March 2): Fastly announces $750 million private note offering
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.