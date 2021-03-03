Ault Global Holdings buys 9.99% stake in Sunlink Health Systems
Mar. 03, 2021 7:49 AM ETSunLink Health Systems, Inc. (SSY), NILENILE, SSYBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Ault Global Holdings (NYSEMKT:DPW) +5% premarket, has acquired 683,032 shares of common stock, a 9.9% equity interest in SunLink Health Systems (NYSEMKT:SSY) +8.7% premarket, at a weighted average price of $2.27 per share in the open market, for ~$1.44M.
- On March 2, the company acquired an additional 6,000 shares of SSY, constituting a 9.99% equity interest in SSY.
- Milton “Todd” Ault, III, the Executive Chairman of the Company, stated, “As we outlined in December of 2017, we see a favorable opportunity to follow an activist strategy to add shareholder value. We are announcing our initial ownership stake in SSY as we continue our activist strategy which is an important part of our business model going forward.” Mr. Ault continued, “Given the cash, the land, the operations including the hospitals, pharmacy and other services and assets that SSY has, we believe the adage that 'the sum of the parts are worth more than the whole' applies and that the shares of SSY are significantly undervalued. We hope to work constructively with SSY’s board of directors and management to enhance value for all SSY shareholders.”