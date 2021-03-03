Cruise eyes autonomous vehicle startup Voyage

Mar. 03, 2021 9:27 AM ETGeneral Motors Company (GM)GMBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor10 Comments
  • Cruise is in talks to acquire autonomous technology startup Voyage, according to Bloomberg.
  • Sources indicate that the companies are in serious discussions, but no deal is imminent.
  • If an agreement is reached, Cruise's engineering and software capabilities would be combined with Voyage's presence in the retirement community market.
  • "We have nothing to announce but Cruise is always looking to add to our world-class engineering team as we work to solve the greatest engineering challenge of a generation,” says a Cruise spokesman on the development.
  • General Motors (NYSE:GM) owns a majority stake in Cruise.
  • Cruise is currently running a driverless delivery test with Walmart.
