Cruise eyes autonomous vehicle startup Voyage
Mar. 03, 2021 By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Cruise is in talks to acquire autonomous technology startup Voyage, according to Bloomberg.
- Sources indicate that the companies are in serious discussions, but no deal is imminent.
- If an agreement is reached, Cruise's engineering and software capabilities would be combined with Voyage's presence in the retirement community market.
- "We have nothing to announce but Cruise is always looking to add to our world-class engineering team as we work to solve the greatest engineering challenge of a generation,” says a Cruise spokesman on the development.
- General Motors (NYSE:GM) owns a majority stake in Cruise.
- Cruise is currently running a driverless delivery test with Walmart.