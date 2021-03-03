Anthem reaffirms 2021 guidance ahead of Investor Day
Mar. 03, 2021 9:27 AM ETAnthem, Inc. (ANTM)ANTMBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) is trading marginally lower with a loss of ~0.5% in the pre-market after the company reaffirmed its 2021 guidance ahead of the investor day event that is currently in progress.
- With Q4 2020 financial results, Anthem projected its 2021 operating revenue to be ~$135.1B (~11.8 YoY growth) and GAAP net income of ~$23.51 per share (~30.8% YoY growth).
- However, other than the EPS measures, the guidance does not account for the pending acquisition of the Puerto Rico-based subsidiaries of InnovaCare Health, L.P., the company said
- In early February, Anthem announced an agreement to acquire InnovaCare Health including MMM Holdings, and its Medicare Advantage plan MMM Healthcare and other affiliated companies. The transaction is expected to close in Q2 2021.