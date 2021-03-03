Marathon Petroleum pressured to end lockout at Minnesota refinery

  • Marathon Petroleum (MPC +1.1%) is asked to end a lockout at its St. Paul Park refinery in Minnesota that has left 200 union members out of work for two months, according to a letter sent to the company yesterday from a group of state officials.
  • Marathon has brought in out of state workers to operate the 102K bbl/day refinery as it negotiates with members of the Teamsters Local 120 over new proposals that employees say threaten their jobs.
  • In the letter seen by Reuters, the state treasurers of Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts and Oregon told Marathon's sustainability chair that they are concerned about the lockout's potential long-term impact on safety and reliability.
  • The union opposes Marathon's proposals that could cut 50 jobs at the plant and subcontract out maintenance work.
  • The polar vortex was "a gift" for Marathon Petroleum ahead of the upcoming closing of the deal to sell its Speedway retail operations for $16.5B, Michael Fitzsimmons writes in a neutral analysis published on Seeking Alpha.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.