Marathon Petroleum pressured to end lockout at Minnesota refinery
Mar. 03, 2021 Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC)
- Marathon Petroleum (MPC +1.1%) is asked to end a lockout at its St. Paul Park refinery in Minnesota that has left 200 union members out of work for two months, according to a letter sent to the company yesterday from a group of state officials.
- Marathon has brought in out of state workers to operate the 102K bbl/day refinery as it negotiates with members of the Teamsters Local 120 over new proposals that employees say threaten their jobs.
- In the letter seen by Reuters, the state treasurers of Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts and Oregon told Marathon's sustainability chair that they are concerned about the lockout's potential long-term impact on safety and reliability.
- The union opposes Marathon's proposals that could cut 50 jobs at the plant and subcontract out maintenance work.
