Honda trucks record best-ever February sales with 5.7% growth

Mar. 03, 2021 11:30 AM ETHonda Motor Co., Ltd. (HMC)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Honda (HMC +2.6%) reports U.S. total sales declined 11.4% Y/Y to 106,328 units in February.
  • Sales -32.7% for cars whereas +5% for trucks.
  • Sales in the Honda division -12% to 94,775 units. Truck sales expanded 5.7% to 62,215.
  • Acura sales -5.8% to 11,553 units for the month.
  • American Honda electrified vehicle sales jump 96.2% to nearly 8,000 units.
  • Honda Passport up 18.6% and Ridgeline grew 20.7%.
  • CR-V sales surpass 30,000 rising 7% with boost from strong CR-V Hybrid sales.
  • Civic sales dropped 37.9% and Accord sales -27% for the month.
