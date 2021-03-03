Michaels Companies Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Mar. 03, 2021 11:28 AM ET
- Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 4th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.46 (+15.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.83B (+6.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MIK has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 4 downward.
