Broadcom Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Mar. 03, 2021 5:35 PM ETBroadcom Inc. (AVGO)AVGO
- Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, March 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $6.56 (+25.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $6.61B (+12.8% Y/Y).
- Analysts expect Free cash flow of $2.7B; and Non-GAAP gross margin of 73.6%.
- Over the last 2 years, AVGO has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 23 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 20 upward revisions and 4 downward.