Medallia Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Mar. 03, 2021 5:35 PM ETMedallia, Inc. (MDLA)MDLABy: SA News Team
- Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.01 ($0.0 in last year's quarter) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $124.59M (+13.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, MDLA has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 0 downward.