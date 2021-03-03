Guidewire Software Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Mar. 03, 2021 Guidewire Software, Inc. (GWRE)
- Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, March 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.01 (-104.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $170.28M (-1.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, GWRE has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 5 downward.