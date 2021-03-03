Costco Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

  • Costco (NASDAQ:COST) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 4th, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.43 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $43.71B (-18.1% Y/Y).
  • A Costco supplier that moves in tandem with the retailer about 88% of the time on earnings day is Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) which derives 15% of its revenue from Costco.
  • Over the last 2 years, COST has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 15 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 19 upward revisions and 3 downward.
