Costco Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Mar. 03, 2021 5:35 PM ETCostco Wholesale Corporation (COST)LNDC, COST
- Costco (NASDAQ:COST) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.43 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $43.71B (-18.1% Y/Y).
- A Costco supplier that moves in tandem with the retailer about 88% of the time on earnings day is Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) which derives 15% of its revenue from Costco.
- Over the last 2 years, COST has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 15 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 19 upward revisions and 3 downward.