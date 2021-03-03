Smith & Wesson Brands FQ3 2021 Earnings Preview
Mar. 03, 2021
- Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) is scheduled to announce FQ3 earnings results on Thursday, March 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.81 vs. $0.13 year ago and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $236.7M (+42.0% Y/Y).
- Analysts expect gross margin rate of 39.3%.
- Over the last 2 years, SWBI has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward.