IMAX Q4 2020 Earnings Preview
Mar. 03, 2021 5:35 PM ETIMAX Corporation (IMAX)IMAXBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.20 (-157.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $47.29M (-62.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, IMAX has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward.