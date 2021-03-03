Bed Bath & Beyond resets strategy with owned brands initiative
Mar. 03, 2021 3:58 PM ETBed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY)BBBYBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY +5.2%) says it plans to launch at least eight new Owned Brands in fiscal 2021, with six of the brands set to be being launched sequentially in the first six months of the fiscal year.
- The initiative includes launching thousands of new products available only at Bed Bath & Beyond to drive differentiation and authority in the $180B Home market.
- BBBY says the Owned Brands will connect with the core customer and category segments across bed, bath, kitchen/dining, storage/organization, and home décor.
- The sweeping plan is part of a comprehensive, data-driven growth strategy that includes resetting the merchandising assortment by categories and rooms, remodeling approximately 450 stores, enhancing the digital-first, omni-always shopping experience and introducing a modern, 360-degree approach to marketing and customer engagement. As part of the accelerated transformation program, the Company is also removing thousands of under-performing labels, brands and products across the core destination categories which account for the majority of its assortment.
- Source: Press Release
- Shares of BBBY are up 56% YTD with the short battle on the stock still part of the equation.