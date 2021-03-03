BlackRock Capital Investments trims non-core exposure to 9% of portfolio in Q4
- BlackRock Capital Investments (NASDAQ:BKCC) progresses in reducing junior capital and non-core exposure during Q4, exiting $171M of these investments during Q4 and after.
- Non-core holdings represent 9% of the total portfolio at fair value as of Feb. 23, 2021.
- Net asset value per share of $4.23 at Dec. 31 slipped 0.2% from $4.24 at Sept. 30, primarily due to an increase in total shares outstanding.
- "We believe the strength of our platform will allow us to rebuild the portfolio in a manner that is consistent with our strategy," said Chairman and interim CEO James E. Keenan."In the near term, we expect that NII will likely be compressed (in the range of 5 to 6 cents per share at the current leverage ratio). "
- BKCC rises 0.9% in after-hours trading.
- Q4 adjusted net investment income of 10 cent per share declines from 12 cents in Q3 2020 and 14 cents in Q4 2019.
- Net leverage of 0.51x at Dec. 31 fell from 0.98x at Sept. 30, primarily from net investment exits during Q4. Since then its portfolio leverage declined to 0.43x as of Feb. 23, 2021.
- To bolster NAV, BlackRock elected to fully waive its incentive fee for Q4, which totaled $1.3M.
- Conference call on March 4 at 10:00 AM ET.
