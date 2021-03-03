Bunge to step up tracking of soy suppliers in Brazil's Cerrado region
Mar. 03, 2021
- Bunge (NYSE:BG) says it is launching an initiative to share its best practices to make sure that soybean growers in Brazil's Cerrado region who indirectly supply the company are producing their crops in an environmentally responsible way.
- Bunge says the move involves guiding grain resellers to implement "chain verification systems," including the use of satellite imaging to track the origin of the grains, which it will offer without cost.
- The company expects to reach 100% monitoring of its indirect soybeans purchases by 2025, up from 30% currently; it already tracks 100% of Brazil's direct purchases.
- Bunge, which originates ~25M metric tons/year of soy, corn and wheat in Brazil, has committed to eliminate deforestation from its supply chain by 2025.
