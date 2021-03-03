Western Asset Mortgage book value rises in Q4 as liquidity conditions improve

  • Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) economic book value or $4.19 at Dec. 31, 2020 increased 1.9% from $4.11 at Sept. 30, 2020.
  • “The equity and credit markets continued to rebound in the fourth quarter, driven by improved liquidity conditions across financial markets, the optimism resulting from the roll-out of vaccines and the potential for a new government stimulus package," said WMC Chief Financial Officer Greg Handler. "This translated into higher valuations on a number of our portfolio holdings and an improvement in our book value."
  • He expects the economy to continue improving gradually, although the timing and strength will depend on the course of the pandemic.
  • Q4 core EPS of 12 cents vs. 10 cents in Q3 and 30 cents in Q4 4019.
  • Q4 net interest income of $9.50M vs. $10.1M in Q3 and $18.9M in Q4 2019.
  • Q4 annualized net interest margin of 2.11% on its investment portfolio vs. 2.27% in Q3.
  • Conference call on March 4 at 11:00 AM ET.
  • Previously (March 3): Western Asset Mortgage Capital beats on revenue
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.