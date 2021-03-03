Western Asset Mortgage book value rises in Q4 as liquidity conditions improve
- Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) economic book value or $4.19 at Dec. 31, 2020 increased 1.9% from $4.11 at Sept. 30, 2020.
- “The equity and credit markets continued to rebound in the fourth quarter, driven by improved liquidity conditions across financial markets, the optimism resulting from the roll-out of vaccines and the potential for a new government stimulus package," said WMC Chief Financial Officer Greg Handler. "This translated into higher valuations on a number of our portfolio holdings and an improvement in our book value."
- He expects the economy to continue improving gradually, although the timing and strength will depend on the course of the pandemic.
- Q4 core EPS of 12 cents vs. 10 cents in Q3 and 30 cents in Q4 4019.
- Q4 net interest income of $9.50M vs. $10.1M in Q3 and $18.9M in Q4 2019.
- Q4 annualized net interest margin of 2.11% on its investment portfolio vs. 2.27% in Q3.
- Conference call on March 4 at 11:00 AM ET.
