Alfa Laval bags SEK95M energy efficiency order in North Africa
Mar. 04, 2021 5:33 AM ETAlfa Laval AB (publ) (ALFVF)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Alfa Laval OLMI, a subsidiary of Alfa Laval (OTCPK:ALFVF) has won an order to supply air coolers to a refinery in Egypt.
- The order is worth ~SEK95M and was booked in the business unit Welded Heat Exchangers of the Energy Division with deliveries scheduled for 2021 and 2022.
- "Managing energy in a responsible way is of big importance to the energy-intensive refinery and petrochemical industries. Our energy efficient heat transfer solutions play an important role in saving energy, thereby also reducing the CO2 emissions. It has a positive impact on both our customers' bottom line and the climate," says Susanne Pahlén Åklundh, President of the Energy Division at Alfa Laval.