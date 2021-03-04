Fidelity launches two actively managed bond ETFs
Mar. 04, 2021 5:41 AM ETiShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD), VCIT, MBB, VMBSLQD, VCIT, MBB, VMBSBy: Jason Capul, SA News Editor
- Fidelity Investments is continuing its push into the exchange traded fund space, launching two new actively managed bond funds on Thursday. This launch now gives Fidelity 39 exchange traded funds with $25 billion in total assets under management.
- The two exchange traded funds being launched are the Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF (FIGB) and Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (FSEC). These funds will be available beginning Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange, with expense ratios of 0.36%.
- FIGB seeks to provide a high level of current income by normally investing at least 80% of assets in investment-grade debt securities (those of medium and high quality) of all types, as well as repurchase agreements for those securities.
- FSEC seeks to provide a high level of current income by normally investing at least 80% of assets in investment-grade securitized debt securities (those of medium and high quality) and repurchase agreements for those securities.
- Greg Friedman, Fidelity’s head of ETF management and strategy, told Seeking Alpha in an interview that the company has been seeing growing interest for bond-based ETFs, and “our No. 1 focus as a business is to meet our clients’ demands.”
- The new ETFs could be good choices for investors interested in investment-grade corporate-bond and securitized-debt funds. Existing rivals in the space include the iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD), Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT), iShares MBS Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) and the Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS).
- The new Fidelity offerings come as the firm aims to move beyond its roots as a mutual fund company. Last month, Fidelity launched an ETF version of its flagship Fidelity Magellan Fund, along with three other actively managed exchange traded funds.