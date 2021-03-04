KKR adds to insurance investments with stake in Integrated Specialty Coverages

Mar. 04, 2021
  • KKR (NYSE:KKR) will acquire a majority interest in Integrated Specialty Coverages, a multi-line insurance distributor that uses artificial intelligence engineering and data analytics to build insurance products.
  • KKR is acquiring part of Sightway Capital's stake in Integrated Specialty Coverages. It's making the investment through its America XII Fund.
  • Financial terms of the deal weren't disclosed.
  • The acquisition adds to KKR's investments in the property and casualty market, which includes investments in USI, Alliant Insurance Services, Sedgwick, and PURE.
