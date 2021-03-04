Amazon opens first international cashierless convenience store
Mar. 04, 2021
- The first cashierless Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Fresh grocery store will open on Thursday in London, the first international debut for the tech giant's automated checkout technology.
- The store follows the U.S. launched Amazon Go stores and will similarly use cameras and sensors to track shoppers around the store and then automatically charge a payment method in a shopper's digital wallet on the way out the door.
- Amazon does operate a line of Amazon Fresh grocery stores in the United States, but those use traditional checkout lines.
- Amazon previously offered to license its cashierless Just Walk Out technology to other companies.
