Big Tech and non-tech valuations may be closer than they appear: At the Open (update)
- Update: DataTrek confirms a calculation error where the average non-tech PE should be 19.6x.
- That puts more distance in the normalized valuations of the groups of big tech and non-tech, but DataTrek's Nicholas Colas notes that it does not change their overall thesis much, as that is still "high relative to historical market norms."
- Markets "are discounting a strong cyclical recovery and that is reflected in a lot of non-tech names."
- The recent rise in rates has put pressure on some of the best-performing stocks of the summer as high-growth becomes less attractive.
- The general consensus is that as longer-term and real rates rise, high-valued stocks will take the brunt of the selling. If that happens, the cyclical sectors that have underperformed would have an advantage over the sectors that house the megacaps and momentum names.
- But are the megacap tech stocks commanding such higher valuations?
- DataTrek Research looked at forward P/E multiples for five megacaps and the 15 largest non-tech names.
In Big Tech
- Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) 28.2x, Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) 30.9x, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) 77.8x, Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) 31.7x, Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) 22.7x
- The average is 38.3x, or 28.4x excluding Amazon.
In Non-Tech
- Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) 23.6x, JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) 14.3x, J&J (NYSE:JNJ) 16.8x, Disney (NYSE:DIS) 147.3x, UnitedHealth (NYSE:UNH) 18.4x, P&G (NYSE:PG) 21.3x, Home Depot (NYSE:HD) 20.6x, Bank of America (NYSE:BA) 14.4x, Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) 21.7x, ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) 31.3x, Verizon (NYSE:VZ) 10.8x, Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) 23.9x, AT&T (NYSE:T) 9x, Chevron (NYSE:CVX) 23.5x, Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) 24.1x
- The average is 37.3x, or 19.6x ex Disney.
Earnings a better guide?
- Both groups looks very close on this valuation metric, with or without excluding the outliers. Neither is cheap, DataTrek says. But it is still a select group of stocks. Tesla does not appear in either list, for example.
- But in considering whether to overweight one of the above groups over the other, earnings surprises are more important, according to DataTrek.
- "Our stance remains that cyclicals (Energy, Financials, Consumer Discretionary ex-Amazon) will do that better than Big Tech," they write. "But make no mistake: you’re paying multiples that already anticipate a lot of structural earnings improvement."
- "If the US economy is accelerating the way the NY/Atlanta Fed models show, then not only will Q1 earnings come through better than expected but Q2 and Q3 should also outperform expectations."
- The situation in megacaps could change quickly, though, if the Fed decides to embark on Operation Twist Part 3.