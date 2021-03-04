Jobless claims climb a hair to 745K

Mar. 04, 2021 8:31 AM ETBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor8 Comments
  • Initial Jobless Claims: +9K to 745K vs. 760K consensus, 736K prior (revised from 730K).
  • Four-week moving average for week ending Feb. 27 was 790.75K, down 16.75K from the previous week's average of 807.5K.
  • Advance seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate was 3.0%, decrease of 0.1 percentage point from the previous week's unrevised rate.
  • The advance number of actual initial claims under state programs, unadjusted, totaled 748.07K, an increase of 31.5K (or 4.4%) from the previous week.
  • Continuing jobless claims of 4.259M is down from 4.419M and lower than 4.3M consensus.
