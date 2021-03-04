Q4 revised productivity decline isn't as bad as preliminary

Mar. 04, 2021 8:31 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
  • Q4 Productivity and Costs: -4.2% vs. -4.7% expected, -4.8% prior.
  • From Q4 2019 to Q4 2020, nonfarm business sector labor productivity increased 2.4%, reflecting a 2.6% in output and a 4.9% decline in hours worked.
  • Unit labor costs: +6.0% vs. +6.7% expected and +6.8% prior.
  • Unit labor costs increased 4.2% over the last four quarters, as hourly compensation increased 6.7% and productivity increased 2.4%.
  • Although output increased 5.5% and hours worked increased 10.1% in Q4 2020, output and hours remain 2.6% and 4.9% below their Q4 2019 levels, respectively.
  • Manufacturing labor productivity rose 5.0% in Q4, with output up 13.0% and hours worked rising 7.6%.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.