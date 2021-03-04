Q4 revised productivity decline isn't as bad as preliminary
Mar. 04, 2021
- Q4 Productivity and Costs: -4.2% vs. -4.7% expected, -4.8% prior.
- From Q4 2019 to Q4 2020, nonfarm business sector labor productivity increased 2.4%, reflecting a 2.6% in output and a 4.9% decline in hours worked.
- Unit labor costs: +6.0% vs. +6.7% expected and +6.8% prior.
- Unit labor costs increased 4.2% over the last four quarters, as hourly compensation increased 6.7% and productivity increased 2.4%.
- Although output increased 5.5% and hours worked increased 10.1% in Q4 2020, output and hours remain 2.6% and 4.9% below their Q4 2019 levels, respectively.
- Manufacturing labor productivity rose 5.0% in Q4, with output up 13.0% and hours worked rising 7.6%.