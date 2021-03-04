Purple Innovation stock slips on Q4 earnings miss and downside Q1 outlook

  • After twofold increase of ~109% over the past six months, Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) shares plunges 21.3% on missing Q4 estimates.
  • Net revenue growth of 39.9% was driven by 57% rise in Direct-to-Consumer revenue.
  • Wholesale revenue increased 9% for the quarter.
  • Gross margin down 50 bps Y/Y to 47.2%. Adjusted EBITDA was $12.2M vs. $5.8M year ago.
  • Q1 Guidance: Revenue: $160M-$170M (+31%-39% Y/Y) vs. consensus of $177.03M; Adjusted EBITDA: $11M-$14M vs. consensus of $18.3M.
  • FY2021 Guidance: Revenue: $840M-$880M (+30%-36% Y/Y) vs. consensus of $823.83M; Adjusted EBITDA: $90M-$100M vs. consensus of $99.4M; Capex: $45M-$50M.
  • Previously: Purple Innovation EPS misses by $0.05, misses on revenue (March 4)
