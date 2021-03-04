CoreLogic turns down CoStar's revised proposal on value, timing uncertainty
Mar. 04, 2021 8:59 AM ETCoreLogic, Inc. (CLGX), CSGPCLGX, CSGPBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor3 Comments
- CoreLogic's (NYSE:CLGX) board rejects CoStar Group's (NASDAQ:CSGP) revised acquisition proposal, saying its "value, certainty of value, and certainty of closing in a timely manner" would need to be improved for the board to accept it.
- "We continue to believe that there is strategic potential in the combination of our two businesses and we request that you reconsider your positions on these important terms," the
- CoreLogic's agreement to be acquired by Stone Point Capital and Insight Partners for $80 per share in cash remains in force.
- CoStar's revised proposal had added a $6 per share cash component to its earlier all-stock proposal of 0.1019 CSGP share per CLGX share. CoStar had expected CLGX's board to deem the its revised proposal as superior to the Stone Point/Insight offer.
- CLGX said the $6 per share in cash "cash does not meaningfully reduce CoreLogic shareholders' exposure to the concerning volatility of your stock." Specifically, since CoStar's proposal, made on Feb. 16, the company's stock has declined ~19%.