Teva slides as EU starts antitrust probe into Copaxone sales

  • Teva Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TEVA) has lost ~1.7% in the premarket on the reports of an investigation started by the EU antitrust regulators on whether the company had illegally hindered rivals to access its multiple sclerosis medicine Copaxone.
  • If proven guilty of EU antitrust rules, Teva could face a sanction of up to 10% of its global turnover in addition to a deterrent fine, the reports added. Teva has said it was cooperating with the investigation.
  • The company shares came under pressure in November in reaction to preliminary investigations initiated by the European regulators on Copaxone sales.
