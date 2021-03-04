Barrett Business reports stronger than expected quarter
Mar. 04, 2021
- Barrett Business (NASDAQ:BBSI) reports Q4 revenue decrease by 4.9% Y/Y to $233.2M beating estimates by $3.3M.
- Total gross billings increased 1% Y/Y to $1.6B, due to higher average payroll per WSE, partially offset by a 6% decrease in average WSEs attributable to the effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
- Adj. gross workers’ compensation expense as a percent of gross billings was 3.7% and average worksite employees was down 6%.
- As of Dec. 31, 2020, unrestricted cash and investments increased 34% Y/Y to $169.9M and remains debt free apart from the $3.7M mortgage on its corporate headquarters.
- The Board has confirmed its regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.30/share payable on April 2, 2021.
- “While business volume and earnings were impacted by the pandemic, I am extremely proud of the work that our teams performed throughout the year.” said BBSI President and CEO, Gary Kramer.
- 2021 Guidance: Gross billings growth of 2% to 5%; Growth in the average number of WSEs of 1% to 3%; Gross margin as a percent of gross billings of 2.9% to 3.1% and effective annual tax rate of 21% to 23%.
