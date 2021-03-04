Aurora Acquisition stages $220M IPO, sees strong insider buying

Mar. 04, 2021 10:05 AM ETBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Aurora Acquisition's (AURC) investment units began trading Wednesday on Nasdaq after staging a $220M initial public offering.
  • The company priced its 22M investment units at $10 apiece, each consisting of a Class A common share and 0.25 warrant, which is exercisable as a whole for the purchase of second share in the future at $11.50.
  • In addition, Aurora Acquisition's sponsor Novator Capital and executives purchased $35M of the company's investment units in the private placement; this adds to $6.4M of gross proceeds raised in warrants purchased, separately.
  • Aurora Acquisition says its intends to focus its search for a target with operations or prospects in the Europe, Middle East and Africa in the domain of technology and media sectors, including data analytics, enterprise software, security software, e-commerce and online marketplaces, or financial services.
  • Units began trading under the ticker symbol "AURCU"; shares and warrants will be listed separately as “AURC” and “AURCW,” respectively.
  • The offer is expected to close on Mar. 8, 2021.
  • Now Read: Walmart eyes SPAC path for Flipkart
