Hibbett Sports Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Mar. 04, 2021 10:39 AM ETHibbett, Inc. (HIBB)HIBBBy: SA News Team
- Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Friday, March 5th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.37 (+168.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $378.42M (+20.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, HIBB has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.