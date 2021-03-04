Jerome Powell: 'There's good reason to expect job creation to pick up'
- "There's good reason to expect job creation to pick up in coming months," Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said in an online interview at the WSJ Jobs Summit.
- Notes fiscal stimulus and vaccine roll out helping.
- And the economy will need that job creation to pick up as "we're still a long way from our goals," he said.
- It's "highly unlikely" that the U.S. will reach maximum employment this year. "I think it's going to take some time to get there." (Updated at 12:15 PM ET).
- He sees it will take some time for conditions to improve enough to raise rates. The Fed won't raise rates until the conditions are fulfilled.
- Expects the Fed to "be patient" if there's a "transitory rise in inflation."
- Powell "would be concerned by a persistent tightening of financial conditions broadly," and he emphasizes that the Fed looks at a broad range of measures, not just one or two prices or metrics. (Updated 12:21 PM ET).
- He did say that recent bond market volatility did catch his attention.
- Policy is highly accommodative and that's "appropriate", he said. As he has said before, the Fed will communicate a change in stance well before tapering asset purchases. (Updated 12:28 PM ET).
- For those seeking jobs, the Fed's change in its framework to inflation averaging means "the job market will be stronger for longer," Powell said. The key is keeping inflation expectations well-anchored. (Updated at 12:31 PM).
- The Fed is committed to "staying on the playing field until the job is done," he said. In other words, he's saying the central bank has learned lessons from the Great Recession in that it loosened policy too early, leading to a longer, slower recovery. (Updated at 12:37 PM ET).
- Doesn't expect "deeply ingrained" low inflation expectations to "fade fast."
- Interview ends at 12:38 PM ET.