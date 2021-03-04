Cannabis ETFs are among today's top decliners
- Two of the worst-performing ETFs so far today are the Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX) and Spinnaker ETF Series Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:THCX), down 9.12% and 7.24%, respectively. Also lower is the ETF MG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) down 5.90%.
- A few significant pieces to these funds are down as well: Aphria Inc (APHA -9.1%), Canopy Growth Corp (CGC -7.2%), Tilray Inc (TLRY -11.0%), Village Farms International Inc (VFF -7.4%), GrowGeneration Corp (GRWG -8.9%), Cronos Group Inc (CRON -6.8%), OrganiGram Holdings Inc (OGI -10.3%) and Aurora Cannabis Inc (ACB -7.7%).
- Cannabis ETFs have been doing great YTD. POTX, THCX and MJ are up 69.49%, 60.32% and 55.82% respectively, but since early-mid February there has been a decline. Since the February 10th highs POTX, THCX and MJ have all came down 45.83%, 37.95% and 36.93% respectively. See the comparison to the S&P 500 below.
