Triumph upped two notches to Buy at BofA on commercial aero recovery
Mar. 04, 2021 12:55 PM ETTriumph Group, Inc. (TGI)TGIBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Triumph Group (TGI +2.1%) takes off after Bank of America double-upgrades shares to Buy from Underperform with a $20 price target, hiked from $5, anticipating that the looming commercial aerospace recovery - reflected in already improving aftermarket demand and narrowbody production - will help the company unlock the benefits from a re-shaped and restructured business.
- BofA believes the current management team has turned around the cash drag from previous acquisitions, while continuing to reshape the business to expand defense and aftermarket exposure while decreasing exposure to lower margin aerostructures work.
- Triumph shares have been rising steadily since the company reported better than expected Q4 earnings early last month.