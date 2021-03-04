U.S. suspends tariffs on U.K. goods in Airbus-Boeing dispute
Mar. 04, 2021 9:35 AM ETThe Boeing Company (BA), EADSYBABy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment
- The Biden administration says it will suspend retaliatory tariffs for another four months on U.K. products caught up in the long-running dispute over subsidies to Boeing (NYSE:BA) and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY).
- The tariff suspension will allow the two sides to "focus on negotiating a balanced settlement to the disputes," the U.K. government says.
- The decision means goods such as Scotch whisky, biscuits and clotted cream can be imported to the U.S. from the U.K. without being subject to an additional 25% duty.
- The U.K. unilaterally dropped tariffs on some U.S. products indefinitely in January in an attempt to reduce trade tensions, but the U.S. had not reciprocated.
- The temporary U.S. rollback could help resolve part of the World Trade Organization dispute over the aid to Boeing and Airbus, which has resulted in WTO-authorized tariffs targeting nearly $12B in transatlantic trade.