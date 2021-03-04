TFF updates on Voriconazole and Tacrolimus inhalational powder trial progress
Mar. 04, 2021 2:17 PM ETTFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TFFP)TFFPBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor3 Comments
- TFF Pharmaceuticals (TFFP -9.4%) says its Phase 1 trial for Voriconazole inhalation powder for the treatment of invasive pulmonary aspergillosis has successfully concluded.
- Data from the single ascending dose has indicated that doses of 10, 20, 40, and 80 mg could be delivered twice daily using a dry powder inhaler device with no significant adverse events.
- No subjects experienced any dose-limiting toxicity events and there was no evidence of treatment-related or dose-related adverse events throughout the study, the company said.
- “Now that we have the final data from this Phase I trial, we have confidently selected the 80 mg dose of Voriconazole Inhalation Powder for our upcoming pivotal trial, where we will be comparing it to the oral form of voriconazole,” said Glenn Mattes, the company CEO.
- TFF Pharma expects to begin enrolling patients for the pivotal trial later this year.
- The company also announced that it has completed the dosing of the single ascending dose portion of the Phase 1 study of Tacrolimus inhalation powder.
- The results have indicated that Tacrolimus powder could reach therapeutic blood levels of 5-16 ng/mL in all patients from a single inhaled dose of 5 mg without significant adverse events.
- With the multiple ascending dose portion of the trial ongoing, the company CEO comments: “we expect to have final safety data completed by the end of the second quarter of 2021, enabling us to move into the pivotal trial phase in the second half of the year.”
- In September, TFF Pharma announced positive topline safety data from its Phase 1 trial of voriconazole inhalation powder.
- In October, the company announced the completion of dosing of three cohorts in the single ascending dose portion of a Phase 1 trial for tacrolimus inhalation powder for the prevention of lung transplant rejection.