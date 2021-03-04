SmileDirectClub EPS beats by $0.01, beats on revenue
Mar. 04, 2021 4:12 PM ETSmileDirectClub, Inc. (SDC)SDCBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor15 Comments
- SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC): Q4 GAAP EPS of -$0.09 beats by $0.01.
- Revenue of $184.56M (-6.2% Y/Y) beats by $3.46M.
-
Guidance
- In Q1, we expect revenue to be in line with our long-term targets on a sequential basis, meaning up 5-7% over Q4 2020.
- We expect Adjusted EBITDA to be profitable, but not at Q4 2020 levels, as we continue to ramp marketing spend in quarters like Q1 where the ad rates are lower and we can build our lead funnel, which we expect to pay off in future quarters.
- As a reminder, marketing dollars we spend now have a long tail. Over 15% of our orders in Q4 became a lead at least 24 months ago.
- Shares -2.8%.
- Press Release