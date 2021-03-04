IMAX rises 3.6% as China, Japan strength bring Q4 revenue surprise
Mar. 04, 2021 4:13 PM ETIMAX Corporation (IMAX)IMAXBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor1 Comment
- IMAX is up 3.6% after hours following fourth-quarter earnings where it provided a revenue surprise, showing some gross strength in overseas markets.
- With North American theaters still largely closed and facing capacity limits, IMAX benefited in the quarter from strong performance in China and Japan, where "local language releases recorded robust box office at near pre-pandemic levels, tapping into pent-up demand for big screen experiences."
- Revenue overall fell nearly 55% - not nearly as bad as expected - to $56M. Gross margin slid 67% to $20.3M (at 36.3%, vs. a year-ago 50.2%).
- IMAX swung to an adjusted net loss of $12.7M from a year-ago gain of $21.5M.
- And the company positive EBITDA per credit facility and free cash flow for the first time since the first quarter of 2020.
- "As the world's only global blockbuster entertainment platform, we are encouraged to see that audiences are eager to return to the movies where the virus is under control and they feel safe, and this promising trend is reflected in our consistent financial improvement since the start of the pandemic," says CEO Richard Gelfond.
- It ended the year with $317M in cash and equivalents, up from $305M at Q3's end.
- Conference call to come at 4:30 p.m. ET.
