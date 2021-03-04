Bally's strikes big sports betting deal with the NBA

Mar. 04, 2021 4:37 PM ETBally's Corporation (BALY)BALYBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
  • Bally's Corporation (NYSE:BALY) announces the formation of a multiyear strategic partnership designating Bally's as an "Authorized Sports Betting Operator" of the National Basketball Association.
  • The deal with the NBA reps Bally's second sports betting partnership with a professional sports league, following its previously announced official sports betting partnership with the National Hockey League.
  • The partnership will provide Bally's with access to official league data, as well as rights to use official NBA marks and logos across the company's expanding portfolio of online sports betting products.
  • "Partnering with the NBA is an exceptional opportunity for Bally's, adding to our ongoing momentum with professional sports leagues," notes Bally's CEO George Papanier,
  • Source: Press Release
  • Earlier today: Bally's issues confident outlook for new year
