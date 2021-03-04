Apellis Pharma halts Phase 1/2 trial for APL-9 in severe COVID-19
Mar. 04, 2021
- Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) announced that it would no longer pursue the clinical development of C3 inhibitor APL-9 for the treatment of severe COVID-19 after finding no meaningful reduction in the overall mortality rate.
- The decision has followed an interim review by an independent data monitoring committee (DMC) which has analyzed the mortality data from the Phase 1/2 study where APL-9 was evaluated in combination with standard of care therapy versus standard of care alone.
- The DMC has however found no safety signals. The company plans to disclose the full results in a scientific forum after the completion of full data analysis.
- Having the same mechanism of action as Apellis’ lead compound, pegcetacoplan (APL-2), APL-9 was undergoing Phase 1/2 trial since May 2020.