Acorda shares volatile on Q4 results, 2021 forecast
Mar. 04, 2021 4:38 PM ETAcorda Therapeutics, Inc. (ACOR)ACORBy: SA News Team1 Comment
- Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) shares were choppy during after market trading as the company posted fourth-quarter revenue that beat Wall Street estimates and talked up its financial position, buoyed by the recent sale of its manufacturing operations in Chelsea and its restructuring measures.
- The company posted Q4 revenue of $38.16M, a decrease of 24% from last year, but still managed to beat estimates by $4.16M.
- Acorda's AMPYRA net revenue fell to $25.3M from $40.8M, while its INBRIJA net revenue rose to $9.3M versus $6.1M last year.
- The company posted adjusted quarterly loss of $2.50/share, compared with $0.89/share in the prior-year quarter.
- GAAP net loss widened to $83M, or $9.82/share compared with $65.7M, or $8.26/share last year.
- At December 31, 2020, the company had cash, cash equivalents, investments, and restricted cash of $102.9M.
- 2021 Guidance: Operating expenses between $130M - $140M; AMPYRA net revenue between $75M-$85M.
- "We have improved our financial position materially through the sale of our manufacturing operations in Chelsea and our restructuring, which also have reduced both our annual operating expenses and cost of goods for INBRIJA," CEO Ron Cohen said.
- Shares last seen down nearly 4% post market.
