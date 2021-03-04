Jamf stock gains after Q4 results, and sales forecasts top estimates
Mar. 04, 2021
- Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) shares push 2.6% higher after reporting Q4 beats and providing a set of revenue forecasts that topped expectations.
- Q4 revenue was up 34% on the year to $76.4M. REcurring revenue increased 40% to $70M.
- Non-GAAP gross margin was 82%, improved from the 78% in last year's quarter.
- Cash flow from operations totaled $19.7M with unlevered FCF of $19.1M.
- “We finished 2020 with high growth across every product, geography, and the top 10 industries we serve, demonstrating the strength and diversity of our platform,” says CEO Dean Hager. “As we look to 2021, we’ll continue to expand the breadth and depth of our Apple Enterprise Management platform to enhance our value to customers and accelerate further penetration of Apple in the enterprise.”
- For Q1, Jamf forecasts upside revenue of $76-77M versus the $72.26M consensus and operating income of $6-7M.
- The full-year view has revenue of $330-336M vs. the $315.8M estimate and operating income of $27-31M.
