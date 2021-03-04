Granite Point Mortgage Q4 net interest income falls on lower portfolio balance

Mar. 04, 2021 5:11 PM ETGranite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT)GPMTBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
  • Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Q4 distributable EPS of 33 cents exceeds the average analyst estimate of 27 cents.
  • In Q3 2020, GPMT reported core EPS of 27 cents, excluding the one-time restructuring charges.
  • Q4 net interest income fell to $27.4M vs. $33.8M in the previous quarter, mainly due to a decline in portfolio average principal balance and recognition of first full quarter of costs associated with the senior secured term loan facilities, which closed on Sept. 25, 2020.
  • Book value of $16.92 per common share at Dec. 31, 2020 vs. $16.93 at Sept. 30.
  • As of quarter end portfolio principal balance of $3.9B and $4.4B in total commitments vs. Q3-end portfolio principal balance of $4.1B and $4.7B in total commitments.
  • Downgraded a $67.1M loan collateralized by a hotel property to a risk rating of “5” and recorded an allowance for credit loss of $8.1M on the loan.
  • Received loan repayments and principal amortization of $195.6M in unpaid principal balance vs. $209.2M in UPB in Q3.
  • Funded $51.0M of principal balance on existing loan commitments vs $54.5M in Q3.
  • Conference call on March 5 at 10:00 AM ET.
  • Previously (March 4): Granite Point Mortgage Trust beats on net interest income
